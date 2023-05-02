Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for Class 10th,12th to be declared soon at mahahsscboard.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Board Result 2023 date soon for Class 10th 12th exams

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results. Students will be able to download their results online at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the media reports, the results for class 10th and 12th is expected to be released in the month of June 2023. Although there is no official confirmation of the release of results.

Comparing the previous year's statistics, Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 was declared in the month of results of June from 2018 to 2022.

Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates. Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Here's how to download?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board -mahahsscboard.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'

It will redirect you to the respective result login link

Now, you need to enter your essential details and click on the login button

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Maharashtra Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

According to the data, nearly 15,77,256 candidates registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams 2023 out of which 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls who appeared in the exam.

Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25 while HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21 in a total of 5, 033 exam centers.

