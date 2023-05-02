Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for Class 10th,12th to be declared soon at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for Class 10th,12th to be declared soon at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for Class 10th, and 12th exams is likely to be announced soon. Check expected date, how to download and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 23:30 IST
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 class 10th date, Maharashtra Board 10th Class Result 2023 online
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Board Result 2023 date soon for Class 10th 12th exams

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results. Students will be able to download their results online at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the media reports, the results for class 10th and 12th is expected to be released in the month of June 2023. Although there is no official confirmation of the release of results. 

Comparing the previous year's statistics, Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 was declared in the month of results of June from 2018 to 2022.

Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates. Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below. 

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Here's how to download?

  • Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board -mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'
  • It will redirect you to the respective result login link
  • Now, you need to enter your essential details and click on the login button
  • Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download Maharashtra Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

According to the data, nearly  15,77,256 candidates registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams 2023  out of which 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls who appeared in the exam.

Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25 while HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21 in a total of 5, 033 exam centers.

ALSO READ | Board results 2023: check updates on all central and state 10th, 12th pending board exam results

ALSO READ | GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 declared at gseb.org; Direct link

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News