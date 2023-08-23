ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results 2023 date OUT; Know when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results 2023 dates announced

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2023 June: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to announce the CS result June 2023 for professional, executive programmes on August 25. According to the official notification, the ICSI CS Professional results will be declared on August 25 by 11 AM or on August 25 by 2 PM. Once the scorecard is released, the candidates will be able to check the executive, professional June session result on the official website-- icai.nic.in.

Aspirants can access and download the CS executive, professional marksheet by using their roll number and registration number. The ICSI CS Foundation June 2023 examination was conducted from June 24 to 30 in offline mode.

“Result of CS Professional programme and Executive programme examinations, June 2023 session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023,” ICSI said in an official release.

Steps to check ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results 2023

Aspirants can check the CS Professional, Executive June session by following the steps provided below.