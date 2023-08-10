ICSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared at cisce.org, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 declared

ICSE Compartment Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 compartment exam 2023 today, August 10. Students who took the ICSE compartment exam will be able to download the 10th marksheet at the official website – cisce.org. In order to access and download the ICSE Class 10 compartment result, students need to enter their unique identity number and index number.

The CISCE 10th improvement/compartment examination was held for students who failed in one or two subjects or who were not satisfied with their scores in the board examination. The ICSE Class 10 marks of candidates will be provided by the schools on the CAREERS portal. The compartment/improvement exams for CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from July 12 to July 19, 2023.

ICSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: How To Check Online

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the ICSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 online.

First of all, go to the cisce.org website. Select the 'CISCE Board Compartment Result 2023' link from the homepage. Enter the required details such as Class, UID and Index Number. Submit the details and the ICSE compartment/improvement result will appear on the screen. Verify the ICSE class 10 compartment result and download it. Print a copy of the CISCE Class 10 result 2023 for further reference.

