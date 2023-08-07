ISC Compartment Result 2023 OUT at cisce.org, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISC Compartment Result 2023 declared

ISC Compartment Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE) has announced the result for Indian School Certificate (ISC) compartment exam for 2022-23 academic year. Students can check their results from the official website of the council at cisce.org. To access and download the ISC Class 12 result, students need to enter their unique identity number and index number.

The CISCE 12th improvement/compartment examination was held for students who failed in one or two subjects or who were not satisfied with their scores in the board examination. Schools provide the marks of their candidates who took the ISC year 2023 compartment examination on the CAREERS portal.

CISCE has stated that students who have cleared the exam and whose overall results have changed from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) are required to return the previous statement of marks in original, to the council through their schools. The revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the student’s school.

ISC Compartment Result 2023: How To Check Online

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the ISC Result 2023 online.

First of all, go to the cisce.org website. Select the ISC Result 2023 link from the homepage. Enter the required details such as UID and Index Number. Submit the details and the ISC compartment result will appear on the screen. Download the CISCE Board result 2023 PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: ISC Compartment Result 2023