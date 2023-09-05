HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared for compartment exam, download marksheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 declared

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th compartment exam 2023. Students who have appeared for the compartment exam can check and download their HBSE 10th result on the official website-- bseh.org.in. Students can download their marksheet by entering their roll number or registration number or name, father name and mother name.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Statistics

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of the compartment exam is 37.14 percent. As per the official release, a total of 37,080 students took the Haryana Board class 10 compartment exam, of these 20,904 are boys and 16,176 are girls. According to the result stats, a total of 13,770 students cleared the exam while the results of 21,327 students stood in the compartment.

HBSE has conducted the Class 10th compartment exam between July 27 and August 18 at 71 centres across the state. Candidates who are not satisfied with the compartment result can apply for the re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying the prescribed fees within 20 days from the date of result declaration.

How to Check HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023?

Students can access and download the Haryana Class 10 compartment exam result by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023' section

Step 3: Next, key in the roll number or registration number

Step 4: The HBSE 10th result for compartment exam

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link: HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Highlights

This year, Haryana Board conducted the Class 10th annual examination from February 27 to March 25, 2023. A total of 2,86,425 students appeared for the board examination, of which 1,87,401 students qualified the exam and pass percentage was recorded at 65.43 percent.