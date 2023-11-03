CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023 Declared: Check List of Selected Candidates at sos.cg.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023 out

CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has declared the open school results for classes 10 and 12 today, November 3. Students who appeared in the exam held in September and October can download CGSOS result 2023 online at sos.cg.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. To download the CGSOS 10th 12th result, the students are required to enter their roll number and captcha followed by the easy steps given below.

According to the results, a total of 6,923 students appeared for the CG class 10 open board exams, out of which 3813 students passed the exams. A total of 18,893 students appeared for class 12 exams of which 32.52% of students cleared the exam.

How to download CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website, sos.cg.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the roll number, captcha

CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to check CGSOS class 12th result

Direct link to check CGSOS class 10th result

CGSOS 10th and 12th Result 2023: Details mentioned on scorecards

Candidates may check their Roll number, Date of birth, Student’s name, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Subject-wise marks, Total marks and Result status on their scorecards.