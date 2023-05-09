BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023 to be announced on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023 date soon on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will soon announce the class 10th, and 12th board exam results. As per the confirmation given by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the BSE Odisha 10th results 2023 will be announced by next week. However, the exact date of releasing results will be announced by the board. Students will be able to download their results at the websites of bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

According to the Education Minister, the evaluation process of class 10th board exams has almost been completed and the board will release class 10th results on any day in the third week of May. The exact date for BSE Odisha 10th results 2023 will be communicated soon by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

BSE Odisha Class 12th result date

Further, he said that the results for Class 12th Science and Commerce are expected to be announced by May end. The evaluation process for class 12th commerce and science exam is under way and the results would be announced by May end.

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5.

BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha

Navigate the BSE odisha 10th 12th result link

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and others

BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download BSE Odisha 10th 12th results 2023 and save it for future reference

Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.

