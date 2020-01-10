TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 Declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019 Declared

TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019: The TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 have been declared today. Candidates who had appeared for the Oct – Nov TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 should note that the TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 have been declared on the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. Students should go through the below information for the steps to check their TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019. A direct link to download TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 has also been provided.

Students should note that the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu is currently encountering some technical glitch, due to which the result page may not load. Candidates are, however, advised to keep checking the page for updates.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019

1. Visit the official website tndte.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TNDTE Diploma Oct Results'

3. Enter your registration number

4. Select the Scheme under which you appeared for the exam

5. Submit all the required details

6. You TNDTE Diploma Results will be displayed on the screen

7. Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to check TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019

Direct Link To Download TNDTE Diploma Results Oct 2019