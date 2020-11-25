Image Source : STATE COMMON ENTRANCE TEST CELL MHT CET Law Result 2020: MAH 3 Year LLB CET result to be declared shortly. Here's how to check

MHT CET Law Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce MAH 3 Year LLB CET 2020 results shortly on the official website of the entrance exam. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the MAH LL.B. 3 Year CET 2020 are advised to visit the official website Mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org --- to check and download their result. To check individual results, candidates will have to use their login credentials as specified by the authorities.

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities said previously.

How to download MAH CET Law 3 Year Result 2020

Open the official website of the exam - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on 'MAH-LL.B(3Years) CET-2020' link

It will redirect to the LLB entrance exam page

Click on the result notification available on the results page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, security code and click on submit

Your result and scores will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for further reference

MHT CET LLB is held every year for admission to the three year LLB programme at government, government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.

Latest Education News