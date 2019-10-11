Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 released

HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 released. Check Haryana Clerk expected exam result date

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 for the written exam on its official website -- hssc.gov.in . The HSSC Clerk 2019 written examination was held on 21 September (Evening Session), 22 September (Morning and Evening Session), and 23 September (Morning and Evening Session). Candidates appeared for the examination can check the Answer Key on the official website. They can also get easy access through the direct link given below.

Direct Link to HSSC Clerk Answer Key

Candidates must know that the HSSC Clerk Answer Key is available in the PDF format. They also have an option to raise objections regarding Haryana Clerk Answer Key 2019 from October 11 to October 15 up to 5 pm. It is to be noted that the objections must be raised only through online mode. They will also have to provide the name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Morning, or Evening Session/Shift, Question Booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised in the application format.

The direct link for raising objection on answer key is provided below.

Direct Link to HSSC Clerk Objection

The commission will announce the HSSC Clerk Result in the last week of October, after the release of Final Answer Key. The HSSC Clerk Final Answer Key 2019 will be released after rectifying the objections raised by candidates on the given answer keys.

HSSC Clerk 2019 selection process is being done to recruit 4858 vacant posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in HSSC Clerk Written Exam and socio-economic criteria and experience.