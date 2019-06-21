Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CUCET Result 2019 declared

CUCET Result 2019 declared: Check your result at cucetexam.in

The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the CUCET Result 2019 on the official website -- cucetexam.in

The CUCET 2019 for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses was held on May 25 and 26. The CUCET 2019 Result will be released in the online mode only. The selected candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list will be eligible to appear for the counseling procedure.

Here's how to check the CUCET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUCET - cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'CUCET Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your Application number and password

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your CUCET result 2019 for reference

What after CUCET 2019 Result?

After the CUCET 2019 results released, the university will now release the merit list and the counseling schedule. The CUCET 2019 is conducted for the admissions in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the participating central universities.