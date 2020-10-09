AP EAMCET Results 2020 likely to be declared tomorrow. Here are details

Image Source : FILE AP EAMCET Results 2020 likely to be declared tomorrow

AP EAMCET Results 2020: The AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 result is expected to be declared tomorrow (on Saturday) by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The Andhra EAMCET 2020 result will be released on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check their result. They can also click on the direct link given below to get easy access to AP EAMCET Result 2020. Students must know that the link will get activated only after the varsity declares the result.

The Common Entrance Test for Engineering Agriculture and Medical degrees was conducted from September 17 to September 24. The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26. A special exam of AP EAMCET was conducted on October 7 for candidates who were coronavirus positive and couldn't attend the examination in September.

AP EAMCET Results 2020: Steps to check the rank list

Step 1: Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Download the results and take its print out for future use.

What after AP EAMCET 2020 Result?

As the AP EAMCET 2020 Results will be declared, the counselling process for the same will begin. The varsity will soon release a notification regarding the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process.

AP EAMCET 2020 Results - Direct link (To be activated)

