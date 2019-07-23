Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
  5. AIIMS MBBS Seat Allotment 2019: Results for 2nd Counselling round released, Check online at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the MBBS Seat Allotment Results for the 2nd Round of Counselling on its official website.

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 8:02 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the MBBS Seat Allotment Results for the 2nd Round of Counselling. Medical aspirants, who have participated in the 2nd Round Counselling Process for AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2019, can check their selection status on the official website, aiimsexams.org

The entrance exam for the admission to the AIIMS MBBS programmes was conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019 in two shifts.

AIIMS MBBS Second allotment result 2019: How to check

  1. Visit the official website-- aiimsexams.org.
  2. On the homepage click on the results page.
  3. Click on the given link.
  4. Allotment list will open in PDF Format.
  5. Enter roll no and check your selection status.
  6. Click on 'Submit'.
  7. The result will appear on the screen.
  8. Download provisional allotment letter.

Number of seats and reservation:

The 100 seats for Indian Nationals and 7(Seven) seats for (Foreign Nationals) are available for admission to MBBS course.

