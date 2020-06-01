RBSE, Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2020 date sheet released. Check details

Image Source : FILE RBSE, Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 date sheet released. Check details

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Dates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the dates for the pending board exams of RBSE class 10 and class 12. The RBSE class 12 board exams for remaining subjects will be held from June 18 to June 30, while the RBSE class 10 board examination will be conducted between June 27 to June 30. The exams will be held only in one shift, i.e., from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The Rajasthan Board exams were pending for long after the same was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2020: Datesheet

Students should note the below datesheet for the RBSE Class 10, 12 exams:

Class 10 board exams –

June 18 – Mathematics

June 19 – Information technology and programming

June 20 – Automation, personal security, healthcare, beauty and wellness

June 22 – Geography

June 23 – Home science

June 24 – Painting

June 25 – Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature

June 26 – Sanskrit literature

June 27 – English literature

June 29 – Kathak, vocal music,

June 30 – Psychology

Class 10 board exams –

June 29 – Social Science

June 30 – Mathematics

