Image Source : FILE Haryana govt amends civil services rules; Now there will be 2 papers of 100 marks each in prelims

Haryana Government has amended the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. The new rules will be called Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Amendment Rules, 2020. Now there will be 2 papers of 100 marks each (objective type) in the preliminary examination.

According to the amended rules, there will be two papers of 100 marks each (objective type/multiple choice type) in the preliminary examination. Questions related to General Studies (existing and notified syllabus) will be asked in Paper-1 and there will be Aptitude Test under question-2, which includes comprehension, inter-personal skills, including communication skills, logical reasoning, and analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class X level), Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.-Class X-level).

Both the Question papers will be objective type (multiple choice) questions and each question paper shall be of two hours duration. Both the Question papers shall be set bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi. In addition, for each wrong answer one fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. The Paper-II i.e. Civil Services Aptitude Test shall be qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 percent.

The result of preliminary examination shall be based only on the marks obtained in Paper-1 only, provided that the candidate has secured 33 percent marks in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage