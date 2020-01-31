AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 registration closing shortly, Get direct link to apply now

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 | Today is the last chance to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 against 15971 vacancies. If you have missed applying for AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 recruitment earlier, can now apply for the recruitment process. They are advised to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The online registration for AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 will close tonight at 11:59 pm.

The vacant posts include Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multipurpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

Steps to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020

1. Visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam-- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on ‘one-time profile registration OTR’ link

3. Enter your registration number to log-in

4. Enter all the required details and upload the document

5. Candidates must pay an application fee and submit the form.