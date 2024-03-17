WPL Final 2024: DMRC extends last metro timing at Delhi Gate station, near Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said the metro services will be available till 0015 hours past midnight at Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) in the wake of Women's Premier League (WPL) Final the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hours past midnight. Services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified," said the DMRC on X.

The services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines, said the metro authority.

It also said the timing depends on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified.

The Delhi Metro also wishes the Delhi Capitals team all the very best for the final, the DMRC said.

