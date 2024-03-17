Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. WPL Final 2024: DMRC extends last metro timing at Delhi Gate station, near Arun Jaitley Stadium

WPL Final 2024: DMRC extends last metro timing at Delhi Gate station, near Arun Jaitley Stadium

In-form Delhi Capitals, led by the inspirational Meg Lanning, would hope to be second time lucky and lift their maiden Women's Premier League title when they take on a plucky Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 17:01 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said the metro services will be available till 0015 hours past midnight at Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) in the wake of Women's Premier League (WPL) Final the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hours past midnight. Services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified," said the DMRC on X.

The services will be made available till terminal stations on all the lines, said the metro authority.

It also said the timing depends on the conclusion of the match, the timings may be further modified.

The Delhi Metro also wishes the Delhi Capitals team all the very best for the final, the DMRC said.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana's captaincy face stern test against idol Meg Lanning as WPL awaits new champion

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement