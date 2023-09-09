Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi as maximum temperature settles at 32°C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Rain lashes parts of Delhi as maximum temperature settles at 32°C

A fresh spell of rain in parts of Delhi late on Saturday evening brought the maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 32 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added. The national capital recorded 10 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 percent and 98 percent, the weather office said.

The Met predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit began on Saturday, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecast.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra weather: IMD issues Yellow, Green alerts for two days in several districts | DETAILS

ALSO READ | G20 Summit Delhi: IMD to issue specialised weather forecast in view of ensuing meeting | DETAILS