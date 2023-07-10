Delhi: Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic due to waterlogging | Know its cost & other details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic

Pragati Maidan tunnel: As the monsoon rain continues to wreak havoc in Delhi and adjoining states, the Pragati Maidan tunnel in the national capital was closed on Monday owing to the waterlogging. "Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," traffic police tweeted. As rain broke 41 years' record in the national capital, the city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the tunnel's closure causes commuters a great deal of inconvenience and raises questions about the overall safety of the region. According to reports, authorities are likely to evaluate the situation and take the required action to resolve the waterlogging problem in the tunnel. However, the shutdown serves as a reminder of the difficulties presented by torrential rain and the requirement for sturdy infrastructure to survive such conditions.

Why the closure of tunnel is alarming?

The closure of the tunnel is alarming as it could not stand even a single monsoon. It was aimed to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan. It was also aimed to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan. The tunnel also promised to guarantee trouble-free vehicular movement, significantly reducing commuters' costs and time. It was part of the government's primary vision to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure.

Here are some salient features of Pragati Maidan tunnel

The tunnel was inaugurated on June 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project

The tunnel was built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Union Government

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan

The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan

A unique component of the tunnel is that it can facilitate the movement of traffic from either side of the parking lot

It is said to be equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic

