Delhi: Domestic help along with her 3 accomplices arrested in robbery case; gold-diamond jewellery recovered

Delhi Police arrested 4 robbers, including 3 women in connection with a robbery held in the Greater Kailash area, said an official on Tuesday.

Police recovered 2 gold tops with diamonds, one diamond ring, one pair of gold tops, one pair of gold diamond bangles and Rs 5,000 cash from the possession of the accused, he added. Police acted upon an FIR- 22/23 u/s 392/380/120B/34 IPC registered at Greater Kailash Police Station.

Earlier on January 22, a resident of Greater Kailash filed a complaint that some cash and jewellery were robbed from his house. On a statement of the complainant, a case with FIR No. 22/23 u/s 380 IPC (392/120B/34 were added later) was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Immediately, a team comprising of SI Shri Bhagwan, ASI Major Hussain, HC Sunil, HC Sandeep, and HC Surender headed by Inspector Ajit Kumar, SHO/Greater Kailash under the overall supervision of Manu Himanshu ACP/CR Park was constituted to nab the culprits, a police statement read.

"During the course of the investigation, the complainant was questioned thoroughly, the team analyzed the crime patterns, collected manual/electronic intelligence about the street criminals, performed patrolling in plain clothes and started verifying the suspects. The team collected the CCTV footage and analyzed more than 70 CCTV camera footage of the area. On analyzing the CCTV footage, one lady accused was identified and her location was zeroed down with the help of technical surveillance and she was apprehended was identified as “A”. Upon her interrogation and analysis of her CDRs, the location of her co-accused was zeroed down at Noida Sector 122. On January 23, multiple raids were conducted and all the co-accused were arrested who was later on identified as “B” (female), “C” (female) and Narender Kumar.

On interrogation, accused number 2 who bought the stolen property from the accused was also apprehended and they were identified as Lakshay Verma and Anil Verma.

