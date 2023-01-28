Delhi: Man lures married woman for 'video call', later sends 'objectional video' to her husband; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Delhi cyber crime: The staff of Central district Cyber PS has arrested a person in connection with extorting money from a married woman in exchange for not sending her objectional videos to her husband. According to police, the accused met the victim on a social media platform, and became friends. The police said that the extortionist first lured the woman to strip on a video call and then recorded the whole video. Later, the accused started blackmailing her.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central Delhi, said that the accused had extorted Rs 1.25 lakh from the victim and later demanded Rs 70,000. Also, he threatened to make it viral if she failed to pay him the money.

Accused sent her objectional video to her husband

"Extortionist who lured a woman to strip on video call arrested by the staff of Central district Cyber PS. The accused met the victim on social media and became friends with her, he used to video call her and record objectionable videos of the victim," said DCP Chauhan.

However, annoyed by the blackmail, the woman stopped paying him the desired amount. Later, the accused sent the objectionable video to her husband. "The accused had till now extorted Rs 1.25 lakhs from the victim and later demanded Rs 70,000 by threatening to make her clip public. When the victim denied paying more, the accused sent the video to her husband," she added.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused man and a further investigation was underway.

