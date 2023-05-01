New Delhi: Car drives for 2-3 kilometres with a man hanging on bonnet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI New Delhi: Car drives for 2-3 kilometers with a man hanging on bonnet | WATCH

New Delhi: A car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin on Sunday (April 30) drove for around two to three kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. The incident occurred at around 11 pm last night. Chetan, the victim claimed that the driver was inebriated and continuously drove the car despite warnings. However, the accused Ramchand Kumar said that Chetan (the victim) deliberately jumped on the bonnet of the car.

"I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said the victim Chetan.

However, the accused claimed that the victim deliberately jumped on the bonnet of the car.

"My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" said the accused Ramchand Kumar.