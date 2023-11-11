Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife after court’s nod

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (November 11) arrived his residence in the national capital from Tihar jail to meet his ailing wife after he was granted permission from a city court. Sisodia, who is lodged in the jail after his arrest in the liquor scam case, was permitted to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm. Accompanied by the police personnel, the Aam Aadmi Party leader reached his home on the Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi High Court in June too to meet his wife Seema who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

Court's directions to Sisodia

The court, while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife, ordered him not to talk to the media or be involved in any political activity.

The AAP leader held a post of deputy CM besides holding several portfolios, including Education and Excise Departments, in the Kejriwal government before he was arrested by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court recently.

(With PTI inputs)