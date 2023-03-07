Sisodia's day 1 in jail: Lodged in senior citizen's cell with dreaded criminals as neighbours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Tihar prison after a court remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi

On day-1 in the Tihar's jail, Delhi former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was kept in senior citizen's cell and is not sharing the cell with anyone at present. He is under CCTV surveillance. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

"Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs, of Tihar Jail number 1," jail officials said, adding that he will be sharing his cell with another person in near time. He also has some dreaded criminals as neighbous in the same ward.

He has been provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush and other items of daily needs. Speaking on the former Delhi minister's first night in jail, the official said, "During dinner time, as per schedule, at around 6-7.30 pm Sisodia was offered Chapati, Rice and Aloo Matar.

The officials went on to add that as per the jail manual, Sisodia, who is an undertrial prisoner, can don his personal clothes as per his convenience. For the first night, he was provided with extra clothing from prison. Sisodia family likely to visit him today with his personal clothing and items.

Sisodia has been allowed to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials. He has also been permitted to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period.

(With ANI inputs)