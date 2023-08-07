Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Various representatives of an influential tribal group from Manipur will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss the ongoing situation in the violence-hit state, sources said on Monday (August 7).

The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah.

The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur to fly to Delhi from the Lengpui airport.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed hope that the talks with the Home Minister will yield results.

He said that the ITLF leaders held a day-long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation or not.

"I suggested they accept the invitation. I told them that it is a good opportunity to have a face-to-face discussion with the Home Minister," Zoramthanga said on his official Instagram handle.

The ITLF leaders unanimously agreed to meet Shah after careful consideration.

The Home Minister had earlier extended an invitation to the group to hold a meeting with him in Delhi to discuss the Manipur situation.

Ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur in May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas related to Manipur violence, including viral video case today

ALSO READ | Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh govt