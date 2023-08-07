Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas related to Manipur violence, including viral video case today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas relating to Manipur violence, including a case on the viral video of two women being paraded naked on May 4.

The two victim women had approached the Supreme Court on July 31.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had taken up the matter.

Manipur horror

On July 19, a video of the Manipur horror surfaced on social media, shaking the nation's consciences. The video was shot on May 4 when a large number of men made two women parade naked and molested them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR to assume control over the probe into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where two women were stripped and marched naked. Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the central agency has filed a case for murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Ever since the violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while over 180 people have lost their lives.

