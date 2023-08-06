Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced to withdraw support from N Biren Singh government in Manipur, reported news agency PTI. Notably, the Kuki People's Alliance has two MLAs in the Manipur Assembly.

The decision of the Kuki People's Alliance to walk out of the ruling alliance comes at a crucial moment, coinciding with the government led by Biren Singh facing severe criticism for its failure to control the ongoing violence, resulting in the deaths of over 160 people.

KPA support withdrawn

In a letter addressed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur. "After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," Haokip said in the letter.

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has the support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators. The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from Congress and six from JD(U).

Violence in Manipur

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Around 300 people have been arrested so far in various cases. There have been many zero FIRs registered during the ethnic clashes and every claim has to be cross-checked, they said. The officials said that a time-bound inquiry has been instituted in connection with the recent looting of arms and around 19,000 bullets from the headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

Latest India News