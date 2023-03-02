Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines for violence, dharna on campus

I was not aware of such circular... the chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document... that's why, I have withdrawn it, Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday withdrew its circular stipulating fines for dharna (protest), physical violence and abuse on varsity campus, Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.

"I was not aware of such circular. I am in Hubli for some international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document.

I was not aware that such document is being drafted. I got to know about the document through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it," JNU VC Santishree D Pandit told PTI.

Students and teachers of the university had raised their voice against the new rules and termed them "draconian".

University's Students' Union had called a meeting of all student organisations earlier today to discuss the new rules.

The 10-page document had laid out punishments for different acts like protests and forgery with fine between Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission.

