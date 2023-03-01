Delhi: 4-storey building collapses after it catches fire near Pul Bangash metro station

Follow us on Image Source : ANI There is no loss of life so far although 4-storey building has collapsed, said DCP SS Kalsi, North Delhi

Delhi: A 4-storey building in Delhi collapsed on Wednesday after it catched fire on Roshnara Road near Pul Bangash metro station.

North Delhi DCP SS Kalsi said, "there was a PCR call at around noon today regarding a fire that broke out at Jaipur Golden transport firm at Roshanara Road. There is no loss of life so far although 4 storey building has collapsed. Reason for the fire will be known after investigation."

