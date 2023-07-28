India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: AAP-Congress INDIA alliance may sweep Punjab, trails behind BJP in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll : If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) enters into a seat-sharing formula with Congress in Delhi, five seats may go to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the INDIA alliance may win two remaining seats, if Lok Sabha elections 2024 are held today.

In the national capital, ruled by AAP, if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party enters into seat-sharing with Congress then INDIA alliance may win two seats.

Vote share of parties :

Congress may get 19 per cent of votes in the national capital, AAP may get 29 per cent of votes in total and BJP is expected to receive 49 per cent votes. In Delhi, out of total seven seats, BJP may get five clear seats.

2019 Delhi Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 07

BJP: 07

AAP: 00Congress: 00

Punjab number game prediction:

In Punjab, if AAP enters into seat sharing with Congress, then INDIA alliance, which includes (Congress and AAP), may sweep all 13 seats, while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may score a nil.

Bhagwant Mann became chief minister of Punjab in 2022 after AAP won with thumping majority in the state.

2019 Punjab Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 13

Congress: 08

BJP: 02

SAD: 02

AAP: 01

Sample size of opinion poll:

The opinion poll predicts, NDA may win 144 LS seats, while INDIA alliance may win 85 seats, and ‘Others’ may get 36 seats. The projections are based on a poll conducted among a sample size of 44,548 eligible voters, of them 23,871 males and 20,677 females, spread across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will score a commanding lead over opposition alliance INDIA, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll, results of which were telecast in “Desh Ki Awaz” special show.

Seat projections of 265 out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies were made today, while the projections for remaining 278 seats will be made tomorrow (Saturday).

