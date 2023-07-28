India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts BJP victory in Rajasthan in 2024 with reduced margin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi with former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to sweep Rajasthan once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but with a reduced margin this time. BJP is likely to get 49 per cent of votes in Rajasthan while Congress is expected to get 40 per cent, and other parties to receive 11 per cent of votes, if Lok Sabha elections 2024 are held today.

BJP will receive 21 seats, while Congress to get four seats out of the total 25 seats in Rajasthan.

In the Mewad region of Rajasthan, out of total eight seats, seven will go in favour of the BJP as per the opinion poll data. In the Marwar region too, BJP is likely to get majority votes in the state.

The opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a clear picture where people have shown full faith in BJP. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then BJP is likely to win with a thumping majority.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while remaining four may go to Congress-led INDIA alliance.

Sample size of opinion poll:

The opinion poll predicts, NDA may win 144 LS seats, while INDIA alliance may win 85 seats, and ‘Others’ may get 36 seats. The projections are based on a poll conducted among a sample size of 44,548 eligible voters, of them 23,871 males and 20,677 females, spread across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will score a commanding lead over opposition alliance INDIA, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll, results of which were telecast in “Desh Ki Awaz” special show.

Here is the data of 2019 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 25

BJP: 24

Congress: 00

RLP: 01

PM Modi recent addresses rally in Rajasthan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 27) addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar district and invoked sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's red diary to claim that the dark deeds recorded in it will lead to the Congress' defeat in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the prime minister while interacting with media in Tonk and said that PM Modi did not talk about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and is also maintaining silence on the Manipur violence issue.

"The BJP has not been able to play the role of opposition properly in Rajasthan. The Modi government at the Centre has completely failed. The BJP has completely failed to play its role both at the Centre and in the state," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

