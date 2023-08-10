Independence Day 2023: Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of August 15 celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Decorations at Red Fort for Independence Day ceremony

Independence Day 2023: The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on Twitter today (August 10).

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

Prohibition on flying of para-gliders:

Meanwhile, Delhi Police prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons. An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc., the order stated.

