BSF to launch 'Operation Alert' along India-Pakistan border ahead of Independence Day | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A close vigil will be kept by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border

In order to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts in view of the upcoming Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) will run "Operation Alert" from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border. According to officials, a close vigil will be kept by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border during this period.

Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said that the number of security checkpoints will be increased as well as camel and foot patrolling will be strengthened.

He said the BSF always increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day. Although the BSF remains alert on the border throughout the year, but the border guarding force becomes more alert these days, Rastogi said, adding that jawans will be deployed in sensitive areas during the period.

BSF chief visits border outposts in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, BSF Director-General Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday visited various border outposts in Jammu's Akhnoor sector and encouraged the troops to maintain effective domination to successfully meet the challenges from across the frontier. Agrawal was accompanied by the Border Security Force's (BSF) Special Director General (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry and Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora.

Agrawal also reviewed the border domination and security situation along the International Border, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said. Before visiting the frontier, the BSF chief was given a detailed presentation that covered all the critical aspects of security and domination on the International Border and the Line of Control at the Jammu Frontier headquarters by Boora.

About Border Security Force

It should be mentioned here that the Border Security Force (BSF) is India's border guarding organisation at its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India and was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for related matters. It is currently the world's largest border security force. BSF has been termed the First Line of Defence of Indian territories.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: West Bengal: BSF foils smuggling attempt of silver ornaments, liquor at Bangladesh border

Latest India News