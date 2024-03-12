Delhi: Three Hashim Baba gang members arrested after gunfire encounter with police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hashim Baba gang members arrested

New Delhi: As many as three members of the notorious Hashim Baba gang were injured and arrested following an encounter with police near Ambedkar College in Northeast Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. During the exchange of gunfire near Gokulpuri Metro Station, two police officers also sustained minor injuries.

The injured gang members, identified as Ali alias Fahadh, Asif alias Khalid, and Alsejan alias Thotha, have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Arrested gangsters were wanted in shooting incident

The trio was wanted in connection with a shooting incident on March 9, during which a man named Arbaaz was killed, and another individual was injured.

North East DCP Joy Tirkey said, "Our special staff received information regarding the movement of people involved in the firing incident in Seelampur two days ago. Today's encounter took place at around 1.30 am. We tried to stop them, but they opened fire at the police. Today, around 23-24 shots were fired from both sides. The three have been identified, and all three have cases against them."

"A firing incident occurred in Seelampur two days ago in which a man named Arbaaz was killed and one was injured. The reason for the Seelampur incident was not clear. We had registered a case of murder and attempted murder," the DCP added.

According to the police, several shots were exchanged between both sides, resulting in three of the accused sustaining bullet injuries to their legs.

The injured gang members are currently in police custody and will be subject to legal proceedings. The two injured police officers are also receiving medical attention for their minor injuries. Investigations into both the Seelampur shooting incident and the recent encounter are still ongoing.

Also Read: Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in police encounter in Punjab’s Barnala

Also Read: Punjab: Two Babbar Khalsa International operatives arrested after encounter with police