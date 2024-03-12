Gangster Kala Jathedi set to marry 'lady don' Anuradha Choudhary amid tight security in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gangster Kala Jathedi and 'lady don' Anuradha Choudhary

New Delhi: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi is all set to tie the knot with ‘history-sheeter’ Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’, today in the national capital at a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka area amid tight security. Sandeep, formerly a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, hailing from Sonipat, has been granted a six-hour parole for his wedding by a Delhi court.

Heavy security arrangements

Police have made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000. The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record. Metal detectors have been installed at the entry gate, and attendees will be closely monitored via drones.

Additionally, armed commandos have been stationed to enhance security measures. Sources reveal that the Delhi Police has devised a comprehensive plan to prevent any potential incidents, such as gang warfare or Sandeep's escape from custody.

A Delhi Police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, "Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance gate of the banquet hall. Guests attending the wedding ceremony will be given barcode bands before entry, and without an entry pass, no vehicle will be allowed to park near the banquet hall in the parking area."

250 policemen and SWAT commandos deployed

The officer mentioned that during the wedding, more than half a dozen CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor all activities, and drones will also be used. According to sources, Sandeep's wedding will be under the supervision of a SWAT commando team equipped with 250 police personnel and high-tech weapons. Sources further revealed that specialized units of the police, the Crime Branch, and Haryana's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) teams will be involved. Additionally, officers from the Rajasthan Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also keep an eye on Sandeep's wedding.

Six-hours parole for marriage

The officer mentioned that some police officers will be in plain clothes but armed, and they will closely monitor the program venue. Another officer mentioned that Sandeep's family has already shared a list of 150 guests with the local police. He stated that during the wedding, IDs will be provided to waiters and other staff for identification.

Sandeep, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, was once wanted, with a reward of Rs seven lakh on him. Sandeep has been granted six hours of parole by a Delhi court for his wedding. Sandeep's wedding will take place with Chaudhary, who also has a criminal history. Sandeep is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Sandeep will go to village after marriage

As per the court order, Sandeep has been granted parole from 10 am to 4 pm for his wedding. On the next day, which is March 13, he will be taken to his village Jathedi in Sonipat, Haryana, where the couple will fulfill post-wedding rituals. Police have stated that Sandeep will be accompanied by a large number of personnel from the 3rd battalion unit.