Delhi: Massive fire erupts at factory in Bawana Industrial Area | Watch video

At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame.

In a tragic incident, a huge fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on Wednesday. According to the information, as many as 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame.

The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the area. As per Delhi Fire Service Department officials, a call about the fire was received at around 1.40 a.m. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

