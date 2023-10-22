Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, 16, including 6 children rescued | WATCH

Sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service officials said. According to the officials, the fire occurred after a cylinder explosion.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 22, 2023 13:20 IST
Delhi residential building caught fire
Delhi residential building caught fire

A fire broke out at a house in the Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion on Sunday. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the fire officials. 

16 people, including six children, were rescued from the building where the explosion took place.

A call was received at around 7:40 am about the blaze on the second floor of a building and eight fire engines were pressed into service, they added.

"The concerned police station was informed as well. We have rescued 16 people, including six children, seven women and three men," said an official.

According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries.

"We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said a senior police official.

They said the rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat.

