Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, 16, including 6 children rescued | WATCH

A fire broke out at a house in the Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion on Sunday. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the fire officials.

16 people, including six children, were rescued from the building where the explosion took place.

A call was received at around 7:40 am about the blaze on the second floor of a building and eight fire engines were pressed into service, they added.

"The concerned police station was informed as well. We have rescued 16 people, including six children, seven women and three men," said an official.

According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries.

"We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said a senior police official.

They said the rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat.

