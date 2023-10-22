Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Israel military strikes Al-Ansar Mosque in Gaza, says refugee camp used as command centre by Hamas

Israel-Hamas war: A major aircraft struck a compound beneath the Al-Ansar Mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday. According to IDF, it is being used by militants to organise attacks. Palestinian officials confirmed the killing of at least one person.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Gaza Updated on: October 22, 2023 10:29 IST
People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.
Image Source : AP/FILE People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas war: In a major development, Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday. According to Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the site was being used by militants to organise attacks on Israel. and However, Palestinian officials said at least one person was killed.

"The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command centre to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians," IDF said in a social media post.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

