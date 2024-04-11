Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
Eid 2024: 'Namaz offered inside mosques, not on roads in Delhi for first time in history', says LG VK Saxena

Eid 2024: Ending the holy month of Ramazan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramazan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:01 IST
Image Source : LG DELHI (X) LG VK Saxena thank Imams of all mosques, Eidgahs of Delhi and all Muslim brothers for offering prayers inside mosque premises.

Eid 2024: Lt Governor VK Saxena said this year's Eid was perhaps for the first time in the history of Delhi that 'namaz' was offered inside mosques and not on the roads, and added that it was an excellent example of harmony and co-existence.

Saxena greeted people on the occasion of Eid today (April 11) and said this showed that all the issues could be solved with mutual discussions and goodwill.

In a series of posts on X, Saxena said nowhere in Delhi namaz was offered on the road and that there was no "untoward incident" anywhere.

"Reiterating the greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr, I heartily thank the Imams of all the mosques and Eidgahs of Delhi and all our Muslim brothers for offering prayers inside the mosque premises," L-G Saxena wrote on X in Hindi.

Delhi traffic not hampered 

He said that by organising and offering prayers inside the mosque premises, albeit at staggered timings, the 'imams' and members of the Muslim community "ensured that traffic on the roads was not affected, and no untoward incident took place and the common people did not face any problem.

"This is perhaps the first time in the history of Delhi that people offered 'namaz' entirely inside the mosques and Eidgahs and not on the roads. By doing this today, Delhi has set a great example of harmony and cooperation for the country," he said.

Everything completed in cordial atmosphere: Delhi LG 

The L-G said that on April 4 (Thursday), he had discussed and appealed in this regard in a meeting with several 'imams' of Delhi. The community welcomed his suggestion of staggered timings of 'namaz' and assured him that it will be implemented.

"Today, 'namaz' was not offered on the streets anywhere in Delhi nor did any untoward incident occur. Everything was completed in a cordial atmosphere. It is clear that all issues can be resolved through mutual discussion and goodwill," he added.

