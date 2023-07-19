Delhi weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain today; maximum temperature to settle around 34 °C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The city has recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 208.8 mm in July so far

Delhi weather: In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. In addition, the weather department also predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days.

The city has recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 208.8 mm in July so far. The city's average rainfall is 195.8 mm in the entire month. Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

It witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 on July 8 and 9 due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoon winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours.

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark again

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna breached the danger mark again on Wednesday morning amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river. The Central Water Commission's data showed the water level reached 205.48 metres at 8 am and 205.60 metres an hour later.

It is expected to rise to 205.72 metres by 6 pm. The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise on Tuesday afternoon, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs. It dropped to around 39,000 cusecs by 7 am on Wednesday. Notably, one cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

