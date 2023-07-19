Delhi: Rajghat remains waterlogged even after Yamuna water level drops below danger mark | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Drone visuals of waterlogged Rajghat

Yamuna water level: The waterlogging is still persisting in several parts of the national capital even as the water level of the Yamuna River is receding. On Wednesday, the water level of Yamuna came below the danger mark. The water level was recorded at 205.25 metres at 6 am. However, a drone visual showed waterlogging in Rajghat. The visual shows the area is still surrounded by water.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level of Yamuna on Tuesday also followed a downward trend and dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm. The river has been receding gradually after peaking at 208.66 metres on Thursday (July 13). However, a minor fluctuation in the water level cannot be ruled out due to rain in the upper reaches.

Ban on entry of heavy vehicles lifted

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital, effective from Wednesday (July 19). “Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read the official statement.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was banned from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border due to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it. Meanwhile, several low-lying areas of the national capital continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, rains lashed several parts of the city on July 17.

Over 26,000 people evacuated

It should be mentioned here that the consequences of the floods have been devastating with over 26,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores.

According to official data, approximately 26,784 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi, out of whom around 18,416 people are staying in 47 relief camps including temporary camps as well as pucca buildings -- schools, community centres etc. The others have been shifted to the places of their choice -- relatives' houses, rented accommodation etc.

