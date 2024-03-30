Delhi traffic update: Police issues advisory ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally on March 31 | Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi traffic update: Police issues advisory ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally on March 31

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of a rally organised by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Sunday (March 31). The traffic police will regulate the traffic for six hours during the rally in the city. The rally is being held to protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and will be attended by top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The advisory stated that traffic regulations and diversions will be reviewed according to the requirement and updated accordingly. The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.

Traffic regulated or restricted from 9 am to 3 pm:

As per the advisory, the traffic will be restricted from 9 am to 3 pm on the following routes

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market

Hamdard Chowk

JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate

Round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate

Traffic to be diverted 9 am onwards:

Rajghat Chowk

Minto Road

DDU Marg

Mirdard Chowk

Paharganj Chowk

A-Point

Delhi Gate

People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through, the advisory added.

Kejriwal arrested on March 21

It should be mentioned here that the ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the anti-money laundering probe agency. The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy. The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.

