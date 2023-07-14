Delhi traffic alert: Routes to avoid as Yamuna water continues to flood city roads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road near ITO

Delhi traffic alert: As several parts of Delhi remained waterlogged due to overflowing Yamuna river, following the incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital.

The advisories have been issued to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic movement. The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes.

Delhi is grappling with a flood-like situation for the past few days. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures. The flood-like situation has forced the Delhi government to shut down schools, colleges, crematoriums, and even water treatment plants.

Restriction on vehicular movement also led to traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

Routes to avoid:

Traffic is affected on Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Tilak Nagar towards Moti Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Raja Garden Chowk.

Traffic movement is restricted on IP Road on both carriageways from under the IP flyover to W point and vice versa due to overflow of sewer water near the IP flyover.

Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to breakdown of a bus near Okhla tank.

Traffic is affected on Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Dwarka Mor towards Uttam Nagar due to breakdown of a bus near Metro Pillar No. 707.

The road from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa has been closed due to water logging.

Movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover due to rise in water level of Yamuna river.

Movement of traffic is restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to rise in water level of Yamuna river.

Traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take route of NH 24 via Akshardham -Nizamuddin-ITO.

Traffic movement is closed on service lane of NH48 near Shiv Murti due to high footfall of pedestrians.

Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula kuan towards Mahipal pur in view of movement of Kanwad on the National Highway & breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park.

Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge.

Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired.

The government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders. Due to a ban, several buses and trucks found stranded.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has started to decrease today. The water level of the Yamuna River in the national capital was recorded at 208.40 meters around 9 am on Friday, slightly lower than yesterday. But it remained above the danger mark. The water level in the Yamuna river swelled up after incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Yamuna water reaches Supreme Court, Rajghat submerged | WATCH

Also Read: Delhi floods LIVE updates: CM Kejriwal to inspect Yamuna flood control regulator shortly