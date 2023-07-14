Delhi floods: Yamuna water reaches Supreme Court, Rajghat submerged | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Inundated street at ITO

Delhi floods: The flood water from Yamuna has seriously affected the normal life of people in the national capital. The houses, key roads, tourist spots, markets and others are waterlogged. The flood-like situation has forced the Delhi government to shut down schools, colleges, crematoriums, and even water treatment plants.

On Thursday late at night, Yamuna flood water reached close to the Supreme Court. Tilak Marg area near the Supreme Court was flooded.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem. “Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at regulator of drain no. 12 near WHO building. Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The government has directed the chief secretary to take it up on highest priority,” he said in a tweet.

Rajghat submerged

Several posh areas, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday. On Friday morning visuals showed Rajghat submerged in water. Waterlogging was also reported in ITO, near Kashmere Gate and other prominent roads. Due to the overflowing Yamuna, people are facing problems.

The water level of the Yamuna River in the national capital was recorded at 208.40 meters around 9 am on Friday, slightly lower than yesterday. But it remained above the danger mark. The water level in the Yamuna river swelled up after incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

Delhi authorities have said that there could be drinking water issues in some areas of the national capital as the Delhi govt decided to cut down supply by 25 pc following the closure of three water treatment plants- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla- due to the rising level of the Yamuna. Some parts of the city could also see power cuts. The government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.

23,692 people were evacuated

As per the authorities, a total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi.

PM Modi took stock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi. During their telephone conversation, Shah briefed PM Modi about the flood-like situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours.

PM Modi also called Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the flood and waterlogging situation. The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government".

