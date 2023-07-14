Delhi floods Live Updates: Yamuna water level decreases, normal life affected due to waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles stuck in a flooded underpass near the Old Yamuna Bridge

Weather LIVE UPDATES: The water level in Yamuna, which stood at 208.63 metres at 10 pm on Thursday, went down to 208.46 at 6 in the morning today. However, the current water level is still three metres above the danger mark. The rising water level in the Yamuna River has paralysed normal life of the people in the city. The government has ordered the closure of schools due to flood-like situations. Government employees, except those in emergency services, have been asked to work from home. Private offices have also been advised to move to the WFH option. Several posh areas in Delhi including secretariat, Supreme Court, ITO, Civil lines are waterlogged. Waterlogging has disrupted traffic on several roads, including parts of the arterial Outer Ring Road. Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes, leading to massive jams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made phone calls to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inquire about the flood situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a flood situation has also arisen in several districts–Chirang & Bongaigaon– of Assam after an increase in water level of Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall in different parts across the state. Himachal Pradesh is also facing a flood-like situation and relief materials were delivered to the flood-affected areas of the state by the Air Force helicopter. Several other states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also affected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

In Haryana, lakhs of people were affected as flood water reached around 854 villages and towns in 11 districts of the state and damaged crops on around 1.24 lakh hectares.

