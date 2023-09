Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of the showroom

A theft of Rs 25 crore took place at a jewellery showroom in the Bhogal area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday (September 26).

According to the police, the incident occurred late night at Umrao Jeweler located in Bhogal area.

The thieves entered the showroom by making a hole in the wall.

Image Source : INDIA TVVisual of the wall

The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed at the showroom and further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited...