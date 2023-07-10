Manipur: Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Churchandpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank

Manipur: Amid disrupted normal life in the state, thieves decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore from a branch of Axis Bank in the Churchandpur district of Manipur. According to the police, they got to know about the theft on Monday when the bank reopened after remaining closed for more than two months. Bank remained closed for so long due to the violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Thieves drilled a hole

As per the police, the thieves gained entry as they drilled a hole from the rear side of the bank.

Gold ornaments looted

“Rs 1.25-crore cash was looted along with gold ornaments estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 crore in addition to a computer,” an official said.

A staff informed that the branch manager was not present and that they had no knowledge about the incident.

Manipur violence erupted on May 3

Violence erupted in Manipur when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The march was organised in the hill district. Due to the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, over 120 people lost their lives and more than 3,000 were injured.

