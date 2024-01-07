Delhi's smog tower shutdown again, this time amid salary delay dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A team of technical and operational staff inspects the Smog Tower at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Delhi's smog tower, situated in Connaught Place, finds itself locked up once more, this time due to reported delays in salary payments for the personnel responsible for its operation, as per information from news agency ANI. In response, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj took a dig at the Centre, stating that officials seem unresponsive to ministerial directives, confident that no repercussions will follow. Bhardwaj suggested that this mismanagement might be a deliberate strategy orchestrated by the central government.

This isn't the first instance of the smog tower facing closure; previously, at the onset of winter, it was temporarily shut down and only reinstated into operation following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Minister and AAP leader, expressed his concerns to ANI, stating, "Today, a select few officials hold significant power and seem to be operating at their discretion. Initially, they closed down the smog tower, and only after the court reprimanded them, did it resume operations. Now, under unclear circumstances, it has been shut down again. Officials appear to be disregarding ministerial orders, confident in the knowledge that no consequences will ensue. I suspect this mismanagement is intentionally propagated by the central government."

The closure of the smog tower comes at a critical juncture, with the national capital grappling not only with heightened levels of air pollutants but also with a thick layer of fog blanketing the skyline each morning. The combination of plummeting temperatures and elevated pollution levels contributes to a dense cover of fog and smog, exacerbating the challenges faced by the city.

