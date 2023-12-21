Delhi shocker: Chopped body parts of man found in plastic bags at Baprola village drain, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, chopped body parts of a man were found in plastic bags in a drain in New Delhi on Thursday. According to the police, the body parts were found at Baprola village. "At 0927 hrs, a PCR call was received from a resident that a polythene bag was lying in a drain at Baprola village, Delhi, in which someone's hands and legs were found," police said.

A police team immediately reached and found a transparent polythene bag lying in an opening in the drain. On checking, it was found to contain body parts. Later, another polythene bag was found with more body parts around 1 km away on the same roadside. The body is apparently that of a male, as per the lower torso and limbs found.

Search for other body parts is on

The police said that the body parts have been moved to the mortuary and the search for other body parts is in progress. Teams of Outer District Police have been activated and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and solve the crime, they said.

A case under Section 302/201 IPC has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, the police added.

(With ANI inputs)

