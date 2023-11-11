Delhi: Student’s finger chopped for talking with female classmate

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Delhi crime: A finger of a Class 12 student was chopped off and he was allegedly thrashed by his senior for talking to a female classmate in the Dwarka South area of the national capital, the police said on Friday (November 10). The accused had graduated from the same school. The alleged incident took place on October 21. The boy said that he was so scared after the incident that he did not disclose to his parents about the assault and had claimed that his finger was chopped off by a motorcycle chain, the police added.

The victim revealed about the incident to his parents on Friday, who then lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered by the police in this connection, the police said.

What did the boy allege?

According to the victim, the accused met him outside the school and took him to a park. He told the police that the accused had objected to his friendship with a female student in the boy’s tuition class and assaulted him with a stone.

An FIR has been registered and the allegations are being verified, the police said.

